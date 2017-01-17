Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes against Buffalo

Andersen will guard the goal against the visiting Sabres on Tuesday night, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Andersen draws the start after getting the day off Saturday. The Danish backstop has looked good even though his defense has done him no favors -- it has averaged 32.8 shots allowed per game this season, which is the fourth most in the league. Andersen will try to stay sharp against a Buffalo team that is averaging 3.29 goals per game in January.