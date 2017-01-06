Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Friday

Andersen will get the starting nod against the Devils on Friday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

While Andersen has just one loss in his last five starts, it was an absolute drubbing at the hands of the Capitals as he allowed six goals to find the back of the net on just 29 shots. The netminder was on the bench the last time the Leafs squared off with New Jersey, but will be looking to capitalize on the Devils weak 2.28 goals per game.