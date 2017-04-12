Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Confirmed between pipes
Andersen (head) will be in goal against the Capitals for Game 1 on Thursday, David Alter of The Athletic reports.
Andersen was adamant that he would be ready to go for the playoffs, so it should come as no surprise that he'll be in the crease. During the regular season, the netminder went 1-0-1 with an .875 save percentage versus Washington. Given the Caps' potent offense, the 27-year-old will likely be tested early and often, so he'll have to stand on his head in order to secure a victory.
