Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues to slump versus Sabres

Andersen yielded three goals on 23 shots in a 3-1 defeat against the Sabres on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has been a little better the last two times out, but Andersen is still only 1-2-2 with a .864 save percentage and 4.65 GAA since coming back from the All-Star Break. Most of those poor numbers are the result of giving up at least five goals in each of his first three starts this month. His worst performance was allowing six versus the Islanders, who the Maple Leafs will face next on Tuesday.