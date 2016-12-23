Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage again Friday
Andersen will be back in goal for Friday's matchup with Arizona, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Andersen will get the start in both ends of this back-to-back with thanks to the Leafs' looming four-day holiday break. The netminder is coming off his first shutout of the season in a 6-0 demolishing of Colorado on Thursday. On the year, the 27-year-old has lived up to expectations after being given a five-year deal in the offseason. While Andersen's name may not show up at the top of the goalie echelon, he can provide high-end fantasy value in most formats.
