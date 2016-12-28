Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage against Panthers
Andersen will be in goal for Wednesday's matchup with Florida, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.
Andersen will make his seventh consecutive start, and he's given up just a single goal over the last two. Although the Panthers have just two wins in their last five, they're starting to find their scoring touch, having tallied 14 goals in that stretch; that makes this a potentially difficult matchup for Andersen.
