Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage Saturday

Andersen will start in the blue paint Saturday night, taking on the Canadiens as the home starter, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Andersen's confidence should be riding high following his 30-save win over New Jersey less than 24 hours ago. If you have shares of the 27-year-old Dane in fantasy leagues, the wish is that he starts playing with more consistency from one game to the next, though it's tough to argue with his six wins in the past eight contests. Montreal has been slammed with injuries up front of late, so that should be a consideration when you choose your starting goaltender on a heavy 12-game slate.