Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Earns second shutout as a Leaf

Andersen stopped 26 shots in a 4-0 shutout win over the Flames on Monday night.

It was his second shutout in a Leafs' uniform. Andersen has now rung up 20 wins before the All-Star break. Speaking of All-Stars, Andersen's performance in blue and white garnered support for a berth at the big game, but there were just too many phenomenal 'tenders in the Atlantic division.