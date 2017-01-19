Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest
Andersen will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Rangers, Newsday's Steve Zipay reports.
Andersen was a bit shaky in his last outing, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but ultimately did enough to pick up his 19th win of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Buffalo. The Danish backstop will look to keep rolling in a tough home matchup with a Rangers team averaging an impressive 3.45 goals per game on the road this season, first in the NHL.
