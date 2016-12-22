Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest

Andersen will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against Colorado, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen has been sharp in the month of December, posting a 2-2-3 record with an admirable 1.95 GAA and .934 save percentage over seven appearances. The Danish goaltender will look to keep rolling in a cushy road matchup with an Avalanche team that's only averaging 2.07 goals per game at home this season, 29th in the NHL.

