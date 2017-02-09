Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Thursday

Andersen will defend the cage against the Blues on Thursday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen has been terrible of late with a 5.88 GAA and .833 save percentage in his last four outings. Given his struggles, it is somewhat surprising the Leafs did not go back to Curtis McElhinney who stopped 39 of 40 shots on goal in Tuesday's outings. The 27-year-old Andersen will face off with a St. Louis squad that will be playing in its fourth game in six days and could be suffering from fatigue.