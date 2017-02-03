Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gives up five to Blues
Andersen allowed five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to St. Louis.
Andersen posted back-to-back shutouts heading into the All-Star break, but has allowed eight goals on 39 shots in under four periods of action since play resumed. While the 27-year-old's 2.67 GAA is the worst of his career, that decline in performance was expected to come with the move from Anaheim to a young Toronto team.
