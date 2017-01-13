Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding goal Friday
Andersen will patrol the blue paint for Friday night's away game against the Rangers, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.
Andersen gets the nod as the Leafs come off a six-game bye week. Despite a 2-1-1 record, Freddie has not looked especially sharp in January thus far, allowing 17 goals and sporting a .868 save percentage over the four games. It may be tough for him to turn it around Friday against a New York squad that leads the league with 3.43 goals per game.
