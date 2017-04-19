Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday

Andersen said he won't alter his preparations heading into Wednesday's Game 4 with Washington.

Andersen has faced an astonishing 120 shots through the first three games, stopping 111 for a .925 save percentage. It certainly won't get any easier for the netminder as he squares off against a Caps squad desperate to avoid a first-round exit. With all the pressure on his opponents, the 27-year-old is free to focus on making the important saves that have kept his team in contention in each of these contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...