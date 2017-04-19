Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday

Andersen said he won't alter his preparations heading into Wednesday's Game 4 with Washington.

Andersen has faced an astonishing 120 shots through the first three games, stopping 111 for a .925 save percentage. It certainly won't get any easier for the netminder as he squares off against a Caps squad desperate to avoid a first-round exit. With all the pressure on his opponents, the 27-year-old is free to focus on making the important saves that have kept his team in contention in each of these contests.