Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lifted midway through first period

Frederik Andersen allowed three goals on the first eight shots he faced in Tuesday's game against the Stars before being pulled with 8:48 to go in the first period.

The All-Star break did Andersen no good apparently, but his defense also didn't do him a lot of favors with lazy play and careless turnovers in the zone. Curtis McElhinney relieved Andersen, but he hasn't been much better. Andersen will get a chance to get back on the horse in St. Louis on Thursday, or in Boston on Saturday. Neither of those matchups are particularly favorable for fantasy purposes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola