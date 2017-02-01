Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lifted midway through first period
Frederik Andersen allowed three goals on the first eight shots he faced in Tuesday's game against the Stars before being pulled with 8:48 to go in the first period.
The All-Star break did Andersen no good apparently, but his defense also didn't do him a lot of favors with lazy play and careless turnovers in the zone. Curtis McElhinney relieved Andersen, but he hasn't been much better. Andersen will get a chance to get back on the horse in St. Louis on Thursday, or in Boston on Saturday. Neither of those matchups are particularly favorable for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Seeking third consecutive win Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Second-straight shutout; OK after collision•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Wednesday in Detroit•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Probable road starter versus Red Wings•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Earns second shutout as a Leaf•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Will start Monday•