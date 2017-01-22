Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Loses in shootout

Andersen made 25 saves through overtime and ended up on the losing side of a 3-2 shootout score Saturday against Ottawa.

Andersen couldn't hold the fort late on a six-on-four and the tying goal squeaked through the five hole. And like so many other shootouts, the Leaf shooters struggled to find twine, leaving him on the losing end of the score. Andersen has shown elite skills this season and his numbers will only get better and better as his young teammates gain more consistency.