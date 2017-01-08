Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 26 saves in loss
Andersen made 26 saves in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Montreal.
He got off to a weak start, surrendering a goal 20 seconds into the game and a second at the 3:47 mark. Andersen has wobbled a bit since the calendar turned -- he has allowed four or more goals in three of his last four games. Andersen needs to gain more consistency, but he's been solid enough to get the Leafs on the verge of a playoff spot.
