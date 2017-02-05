Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 36 saves in wild 6-5 win

Andersen made 36 saves in Saturday's wild 6-5 win over Boston.

He woofed on the first shot of the game, but managed to pull out the win. However, Andersen's game was impacted by the slimmer, more contoured pants. The five-hole became a bit bigger to Bruin shooters and they found success. Andersen has allowed 10 goals in his last two games, so expect a period of adjustment with the new equipment.