Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 36 saves in wild 6-5 win
Andersen made 36 saves in Saturday's wild 6-5 win over Boston.
He woofed on the first shot of the game, but managed to pull out the win. However, Andersen's game was impacted by the slimmer, more contoured pants. The five-hole became a bit bigger to Bruin shooters and they found success. Andersen has allowed 10 goals in his last two games, so expect a period of adjustment with the new equipment.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Rocking slimmer pants in Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gives up five to Blues•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Thursday in St. Louis•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lifted midway through first period•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Seeking third consecutive win Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Second-straight shutout; OK after collision•