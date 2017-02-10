Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 38 saves in overtime loss

Andersen saved 38 of 40 shots during Thursday's overtime loss to St. Louis.

With a run of poor outings following the All-Star break (.833 save percentage and 5.88 GAA over four starts), Andersen responded Thursday and held Toronto in the game with 35 consecutive saves after allowing a first-period goal. The Maple Leafs have two back-to-back sets over their next five games, so there is a chance Andersen has a couple nights off to recharge for the stretch drive. With 44 starts this season, he's already approaching his career high of 53 during the 2014-15 campaign. Continue to view him as a low-end No. 1 netminder for your virtual club.