Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 45 saves in shootout win

Andersen made 45 saves Wednesday in a 3-2 shootout victory over Florida. He stopped the first 29 shots he faced.

It was a duel with Roberto Luongo, who matched Andersen save for save through the game. Andersen has won three straight games and is 4-1 in his last five starts. He has been fantastic since mid-November, allowing two or fewer goals in 14 of his last 16 starts and just three goals in the other two games.

