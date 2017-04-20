Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes just 22 saves in Game 4 loss

Andersen saved just 22 of 27 shots during Wednesday's Game 4 loss.

Washington dominated the first half of the game and then sat back on its lead, so Andersen faced just 12 shots after the first period. With the series returning to Washington for Game 5, the Maple Leafs and Andersen will need to figure out how to slow down the fast starts from the Capitals. Washington has scored six first-period goals over the past two games, after all.