Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Overwhelmed in loss to Rangers

Andersen faced 40 shots and turned away 36 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Leafs got outshot by a 15-point margin, so it was certainly not easy sledding for Andersen, and he deserves some degree of credit just for posting a .900 save percentage in this outing. However, this doesn't look good in the context of his recent performances; over his last seven outings, Andersen has a 3.71 GAA and .888 save percentage, though he's at least been fortunate to pick up four wins thanks to his offense.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola