Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Overwhelmed in loss to Rangers

Andersen faced 40 shots and turned away 36 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Leafs got outshot by a 15-point margin, so it was certainly not easy sledding for Andersen, and he deserves some degree of credit just for posting a .900 save percentage in this outing. However, this doesn't look good in the context of his recent performances; over his last seven outings, Andersen has a 3.71 GAA and .888 save percentage, though he's at least been fortunate to pick up four wins thanks to his offense.