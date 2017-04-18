Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Picks up 23-save win in Game 3

Andersen saved 23 of 26 shots during Monday's Game 3 win over Washington.

After facing 94 shots through the first two games of the series, Andersen had an easier workload Monday. Additionally, while his .885 save percentage in Game 3 isn't an impressive mark, he turned away 23 of 24 shots after allowing two goals in the first five minutes of the contest. With a .925 save percentage and 2.47 GAA to start the series, Andersen is holding Toronto in against the top-seeded Caps. The Maple Leafs will look to grab a two-game lead with a home-ice win Wednesday.