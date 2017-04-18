Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Picks up 23-save win in Game 3
Andersen saved 23 of 26 shots during Monday's Game 3 win over Washington.
After facing 94 shots through the first two games of the series, Andersen had an easier workload Monday. Additionally, while his .885 save percentage in Game 3 isn't an impressive mark, he turned away 23 of 24 shots after allowing two goals in the first five minutes of the contest. With a .925 save percentage and 2.47 GAA to start the series, Andersen is holding Toronto in against the top-seeded Caps. The Maple Leafs will look to grab a two-game lead with a home-ice win Wednesday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Game 3 on Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins in 2OT with 47-save performance•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back in goal for Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Saves 41 in Game 1 defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Confirmed between pipes•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In line to play Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...