Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Picks up 23-save win in Game 3

Andersen saved 23 of 26 shots during Monday's Game 3 win over Washington.

After facing 94 shots through the first two games of the series, Andersen had an easier workload Monday. Additionally, while his .885 save percentage in Game 3 isn't an impressive mark, he turned away 23 of 24 shots after allowing two goals in the first five minutes of the contest. With a .925 save percentage and 2.47 GAA to start the series, Andersen is holding Toronto in against the top-seeded Caps. The Maple Leafs will look to grab a two-game lead with a home-ice win Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...