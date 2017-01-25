Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Probable road starter versus Red Wings

Andersen is "more than likely" to be Wednesday's road starter versus the Red Wings, considering he was in the visitor's goal for morning skate, David Alter of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike Babock is expected to reward Andersen with this next start after he mined a 26-save gem for his eighth career shutout Monday versus the visiting Flames. Interestingly enough, Freddie's gone against the grain this season by maintaining better peripheral stats away from Toronto -- he's posted a .926 save percentage on the road compared to a .914 output on home ice. Detroit has lost three straight games in overtime, so don't be surprised if things get a little chippy in this next contest.