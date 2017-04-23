Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Receives starting nod for Game 6

Andersen will patrol the crease for Sunday's Game 6 against the Capitals, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Andersen stopped 26 of the 28 shots flung his way, but a lack of offensive support resulted in a Game 5 loss -- following one in Game 4 -- and a 2-1 series advantage has turned into to a 3-2 deficit. He will look to force a Game 7 back in Washington.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...