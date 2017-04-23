Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Receives starting nod for Game 6

Andersen will patrol the crease for Sunday's Game 6 against the Capitals, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Andersen stopped 26 of the 28 shots flung his way, but a lack of offensive support resulted in a Game 5 loss -- following one in Game 4 -- and a 2-1 series advantage has turned into to a 3-2 deficit. He will look to force a Game 7 back in Washington.