Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Rocking slimmer pants in Saturday's start

Andersen will cover the crease Saturday night, as the Maple Leafs are in Boston to take on the Bruins, TSN's Kristen Shilton reports.

Freddie should be relieved to move away from a Central Division opponent, considering the Stars chased him out of the net Tuesday, and then the Blues got the best of him with five goals on 31 shots two days later. The popular story concerning Andersen is how he's going to be switching to slimmer goalie pants for this next contest, but it's going to take more than modified goalie equipment to take down a Bruins team that has won three of its last four games, including 15 scores over that span.