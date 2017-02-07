Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Rough spell continues Monday

Andersen made just 28 saves during Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Andersen now boasts a disastrous .833 save percentage and 5.88 GAA through his four starts following the All-Star break, and Toronto has allowed 22 goals during the four-game stretch. It isn't out of the question that Andersen's hefty workload is catching up to him. After all, he's already at 43 starts, and his previous career high was 53 during the 2014-15 campaign. Toronto allowing the third-most scoring chances per 60 minutes (29.88) doesn't help matters, either. Still, Andersen's start volume buoys his fantasy value, and a rebound stretch is likely ahead.