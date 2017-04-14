Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Saves 41 in Game 1 defeat
Andersen topped 41 of 44 shots in Thursday's playoff-opening overtime loss to Washington.
The Leafs actually staked Andersen to a 2-0 lead, but a determined Washington attack led by postseason legend Justin Williams chipped away and ultimately won it in the extra frame. Andersen has a decent track record in the playoffs, as he sports a 17-10 career postseason record, but he's in tough against the explosive Capitals offense. If the Danish goalie and his mates can't salvage a win in Game 2, this could end up being a short series.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Confirmed between pipes•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In line to play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Avoids concussion, still out Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Leaves Saturday's game after hit to head•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Saturday against Pittsburgh•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 26 saves in loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...