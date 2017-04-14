Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Saves 41 in Game 1 defeat

Andersen topped 41 of 44 shots in Thursday's playoff-opening overtime loss to Washington.

The Leafs actually staked Andersen to a 2-0 lead, but a determined Washington attack led by postseason legend Justin Williams chipped away and ultimately won it in the extra frame. Andersen has a decent track record in the playoffs, as he sports a 17-10 career postseason record, but he's in tough against the explosive Capitals offense. If the Danish goalie and his mates can't salvage a win in Game 2, this could end up being a short series.