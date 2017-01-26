Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Second-straight shutout; OK after collision
Anderson, who rang up a 22-save shutout of the Red Wings on Wednesday night, says he "feels fine" after being shaken up after a collision with one of the opposing players.
Andersen also got the primary assist on the Leafs' fourth goal. He has put up back-to-back goose eggs and is the Leafs first-half MVP. Thank goodness Andersen was able to shake off the effects of the hit; the Leafs would be nothing without him.
