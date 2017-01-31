Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Seeking third consecutive win Tuesday
Andersen will get the start in goal in Tuesday's road game against the Stars, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Andersen has been dialed in lately, shutting out the Leafs' opponent in each of his last two starts. The 27-year-old goaltender will look to pick up his 22nd win of the campaign in a decent road matchup with a Stars team that's averaging 2.88 goals per game at home this season, 17th in the NHL.
