Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Seeking third win against Buffalo

Andersen will start in goal against the Sabres at home Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

The Great Dane has already beaten Buffalo's hockey club twice this season, allowing a combined four goals on 70 shots. However, it's worth noting that his home win against the Sabres was a contest in which the Buds put four goals on the board. Toronto has only deposited four goals over the past two games, but remain the sixth-ranked offense. All in all, he's a decent fantasy play on a heavy slate.

