Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set for home meeting with Senators

Andersen will start in the crease Saturday evening against the visiting Senators, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Danish netminder was peppered with 40 shots from the Rangers in his home start Thursday; he saved 36 of those but was ultimately saddled with his 10th loss of the 2016-17 campaign. At least on paper, his next opponent from Ottawa figures to pose a lighter challenge, as it ranks 21st in the league at 2.56 goals per game and only 25th in shots (28.7).