Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Sitting out Worlds
Andersen will not participate in the 2017 IIHF World Championship with Denmark, Pierre LeBrun of ESPN.com reports.
Andersen's decision will almost certainly sink Denmark's chances of making it past the preliminary round of the tournament as they are left with just one NHL player in Nikolaj Ehlers of Winnipeg. This past year, the netminder played in 60-plus regular-season contests for the first time in his career -- posting a 33-16-14 record -- so it should come as no surprise he is looking forward to some time off. After joining the team during the offseason, the 27-year-old has firmly cemented himself as the No. 1 in Toronto and should factor heavily into its chances of making a deeper run into the playoffs in 2018.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall in Game 6 overtime loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Receives starting nod for Game 6•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Steady effort spoiled in Game 5•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes just 22 saves in Game 4 loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...