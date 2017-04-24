Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall in Game 6 OT loss

Andersen stopped 34 of 36 shots in Sunday's season-ending Game 6 loss to Washington.

Andersen turned in an impressive showing, but unfortunately Marcus Johansson was able to jump on a rebound in overtime and eliminate the Leafs. Andersen didn't have an amazing playoff, but he turned in a few really impressive performances and showcased his capabilities moving forward. With the effort he gave in a must-win situation Sunday, the Leafs have to feel very confident having him as their starter moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...