Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall in Game 6 overtime loss
Andersen stopped 34 of 36 shots in Sunday's season-ending Game 6 loss to Washington.
Andersen turned in an impressive showing, but unfortunately Marcus Johansson was able to jump on a rebound in overtime and eliminate the Leafs. Andersen didn't have an amazing playoff, but he turned in a few really impressive performances and showcased his capabilities moving forward. With the effort he gave in a must-win situation Sunday, the Leafs have to feel very confident having him as their starter moving forward.
