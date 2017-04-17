Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Game 3 on Monday

Andersen will be between the pipes Monday against the Capitals in Game 3, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Andersen was an absolute monster in Game 2, thwarting a whopping 47 shots in a double-overtime triumph on the road at Verizon Center. The Dane was busy in Game 1, as well, when he allowed three goals on 47 shots, so it'll be interesting to see if the Leafs' D can tighten things up with the last change and better matchups as the series shifts to Toronto.