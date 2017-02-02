Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Thursday in St. Louis

Andersen will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Blues.

Anderson was lit up in his last outing, surrendering three goals on eight shots before being yanked in the first period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars. The Danish netminder posted back-to-back shutouts in his two starts leading up to Tuesday's blowout, so that shaky performance isn't indicative of his recent form. He'll look to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a Blues team that is 16-8-4 at home this season.