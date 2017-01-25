Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Wednesday in Detroit
Andersen led his team onto the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Red Wings.
Andersen was unbeatable in his last outing, turning aside all 26 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 victory over the Flames on Monday. The Danish backstop will look to stay hot in a favorable matchup with a Red Wings team averaging 2.44 goals per game this season, 24th in the NHL.
