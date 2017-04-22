Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Steady effort spoiled in Game 5
Andersen turned aside 26 of 28 shots from the Capitals on Friday, ultimately taking an overtime loss for Game 5.
This was one of Freddie's better performances of the series considering he had save percentages below .900 in Games 4 and 5, but the lack of offensive support did him in. Down 3-2 in the conference quarterfinal series, Andersen and the youthful Leafs find themselves in a must-win situation come Sunday evening.
