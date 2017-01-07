Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 30 shots in win over Devils

Andersen saved 30 of 32 shots during Friday's win over New Jersey.

Before allowing six goals to Washington on Tuesday, Andersen won 10 of his previous 17 outings with a .942 save percentage and 1.85 GAA, so this was a nice bounce-back win. Between Andersen's high-end results and hefty workload, he continues to be an elite fantasy option.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola