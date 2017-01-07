Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 30 shots in win over Devils
Andersen saved 30 of 32 shots during Friday's win over New Jersey.
Before allowing six goals to Washington on Tuesday, Andersen won 10 of his previous 17 outings with a .942 save percentage and 1.85 GAA, so this was a nice bounce-back win. Between Andersen's high-end results and hefty workload, he continues to be an elite fantasy option.
