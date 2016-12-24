Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 31 shots in win over Coyotes

Andersen saved 31 of 32 shots during Friday's win over Arizona.

Since allowing seven goals to Tampa Bay on Oct. 25, Andersen has gone 13-7-3 with a .937 save percentage, and he's only allowed more than two goals in five of 23 games. Andersen is quickly climbing the fantasy ranks and currently checks out as a middling No. 1 goalie in seasonal leagues. His perceived value might not correlate with his statistical production, so don't be shy about attempting to buy low on Andersen.

