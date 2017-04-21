Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Friday

Andersen will be between the pipes for Friday's matchup with the Capitals, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Andersen hasn't been outstanding in the opening round of the playoffs -- posting a 3.05 GAA and .815 save percentage -- but has done enough to keep these outings competitive as three of the four previous outings have gone to overtime. With the series tied at two games a piece, the netminder will need to make key saves that will give his talented rookie teammates a chance to win.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...