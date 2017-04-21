Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Friday

Andersen will be between the pipes for Friday's matchup with the Capitals, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Andersen hasn't been outstanding in the opening round of the playoffs -- posting a 3.05 GAA and .815 save percentage -- but has done enough to keep these outings competitive as three of the four previous outings have gone to overtime. With the series tied at two games a piece, the netminder will need to make key saves that will give his talented rookie teammates a chance to win.