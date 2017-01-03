Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Tuesday

Andersen will face shots from the Capitals on Tuesday, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Andersen is riding a terrific string of play in his last six starts, having won five of them with an impressive .949 save percentage during that span. Even when he's not playing his best, he can still pick up wins thanks to Toronto's blossoming offense, which now ranks sixth in the league with 2.97 goals per game. The 27-year-old could have his hands full Tuesday against a Washington offense that averages 30.6 shots on goal per game.