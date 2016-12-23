Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Unbeatable in win over Avs

Andersen denied all 38 shots that came his way in Thursday's 6-0 rout of the Avalanche.

He got staked to a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period, and it never seemed to be in much of any danger. Andersen's delivered save marks of .933 or better in five of his last six outings, representing top-tier production from a guy who struggled mightily to start the year. The Dane has normalized his stats with his strong recent play; in fact, he's sitting on the second-best save percentage (.921) of his four-year career.