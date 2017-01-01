Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Will start between pipes Sunday

Andersen will be in the crease for Sunday's tilt with Detroit, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen had a great month of December, earning a .948 save percentage and a 1.66 GAA. He'll be in good shape to continue the hot streak against Detroit, who is fifth to last in the league with 2.33 goals per game.

