Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Will start between pipes Sunday
Andersen will be in the crease for Sunday's tilt with Detroit, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Andersen had a great month of December, earning a .948 save percentage and a 1.66 GAA. He'll be in good shape to continue the hot streak against Detroit, who is fifth to last in the league with 2.33 goals per game.
