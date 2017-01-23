Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Will start in net Monday

Andersen will be in the crease for Monday's contest with Calgary, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

The 27-year-old has had a solid year so far, with a .918 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA. The Flames are in the bottom third of the league in both shots per game, 29.2, and goals per game, 2.61, so Andersen will have a chance at having a great game.