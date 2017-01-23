Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Will start Monday

Andersen will be in the crease for Monday's contest with Calgary, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

The 27-year-old has had a decent year so far with a .918 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA. The Flames are in the bottom third of the league in both shots (29.2) and goals (2.61) per game, so Andersen should have a decent shot at earning victory No. 20 in his 38th start of the season.

