Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins in 2OT with 47-save performance
Andersen made 47 saves in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 double-overtime win over Washington on Saturday night.
Man, he'll need major hydration after the win -- the game went 91:53 into Saturday night. Andersen was a beast.
