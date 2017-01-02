Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields four goals in victory

Andersen stopped 33 of 37 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.

He and the Maple Leafs blew a three-goal lead but won in overtime. It was the first time since Nov. 12 that Andersen yielded four goals in a game, but he was still able to capture the victory. That's now four straight wins and five in his last six games. Despite the setback Sunday, Andersen has been an elite goaltender for nearly two months. He is 10-4-3 with a 1.85 GAA and .942 save percentage in his last 17 games.