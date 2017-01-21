Gauthier has scored two goals and added an assist in a lower-line role since his call-up in late December.

The Goat's skating has improved (that was his knock on draft day) and he's now staking a claim as a big-bodied checker and faceoff man for the Buds. Gauthier may not spend the whole season with the Leafs, but he's proving that he can be an important role player on a high-flying club like Toronto. Unfortunately, Gauthier's role and offensive skills won't combine for fantasy value. But fans and his mates alike will love the guy.